Andersen will start between the pipes Saturday against the Bruins in Beantown, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen faces a barrage of shots on nearly a nightly basis, having seen at least 40 in each of his last four starts. Still, he's surrendered no more than three goals in each of those outings and owns a 4-0-0 record over that span. He will look to extend that winning streak to five Saturday against a Bruins team riding a three-game losing streak.