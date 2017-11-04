Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday

Andersen will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen hasn't been great this season, compiling a 7-5-0 record while maintaining a sub-par 3.26 GAA and .901 save percentage over 12 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to return to form Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Blues team that's 5-1-0 at home this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories