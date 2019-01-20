Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Sunday
Andersen will face off against the Coyotes on Sunday.
In his last start, Andersen earned his first win since returning from injured reserve, making 36 saves on 38 shots against a dangerous Lightning offense. The 29-year-old Dane remains one of the best fantasy goalies in the league, both because of his elite play and Toronto's offensive success.
