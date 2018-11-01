Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Thursday
Andersen will be the home starter against the Stars on Thursday.
Andersen has a .919 save percentage, right in line with his numbers the past three seasons, but his GAA is down to 2.53 from the 2.81 GAA he posted last year. The Stars have scored 3.09 goals per game, but given the increase in scoring that only leaves them ranked 15th in the NHL.
