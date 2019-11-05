Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Tuesday

Andersen will get the starting nod at home versus the Kings on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen gave up a combined seven goals in his last two outings, but remains undefeated in regulation in seven straight games. The Dane has recorded more wins in November than any other month in his career (37) and will look to add to his total Tuesday. With Toronto heavy favorites to win (-230), the netminder should be a near lock for season-long lineups, but could be a fade option in DFS due to potentially high ownership.