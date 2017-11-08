Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Andersen has allowed nine goals to find the back of the net in his previous two outings -- continuing a rough stretch of six games in which he registered just two wins and a 3.68 GAA. Fortunately for the 28-year-old, he could be in line for a lighter load Wednesday as the Wild are averaging a mere 29.1 shots on goal -- third lowest in the league.