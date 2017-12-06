Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen will be between the pipes for Wednesday's tilt against the Flames, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen is back in the crease after the Leafs enjoyed a three-day break between games. In his previous outing versus the Flames, the netminer gave up just one goal on 20 shots -- his lightest workload of the season. If his teammates can once again limit the amount of rubber the Dane sees, you'd have to imagine he has a good chance at securing win No. 16 of the 2017-18 campaign.