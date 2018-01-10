Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday
Andersen will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with the Senators, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
The Maple Leafs are allowing the third highest shots per game (33.9), so fantasy owners can probably expect Andersen to see another heavy workload Wednesday. In fact, the netminder hasn't face less than 30 pucks in a game since Dec. 14 versus Minnesota, but continues to perform well, as he is 5-2-1 with a 2.57 GAA over that stretch.
