Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday
Andersen will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road clash with Vancouver, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen is riding a five-game winning streak in which he posted a .933 save percentage while facing 35.8 shots per night. The Danish netminder seems poised to try and help the Leafs track down Boston for the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division. The 29-year-old is 8-2-4 with a 1.46 GAA in 14 career matchups with the Canucks and will look to continue that dominance Wednesday.
