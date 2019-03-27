Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Wednesday

Andersen will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Wednesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Andersen figures to continue carrying the load for the Maple Leafs, but could concede a few starts to Garrett Sparks if it becomes clear the team won't catch Boston for the No. 2 spot in the Atlantic Division. Toronto does have a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday versus the Islanders and Hurricanes, respectively, which could be the next time Andersen gets a night off.