Andersen will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Oilers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen was razor sharp Monday against the Jets, turning aside 27 of 28 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 31-year-old Dane will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a matchup with an Oilers offense that has yet to find its footing, having averaged just 2.50 goals per game through its first four contests of the campaign, 20th in the NHL.