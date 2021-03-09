According to James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Maple Leafs won't be making any lineup changes for Wednesday's home game against Winnipeg, indicating Andersen will get the start in goal.

Andersen was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Canucks, surrendering four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll attempt to bounce back and secure his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game this year, sixth in the NHL.