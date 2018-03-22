Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In Nashville to challenge Preds
Andersen will assume the road net against the Predators on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
A supercharged Lightning squad stunned Andersen with four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's game, with the Dane squandering a three-goal lead in that one. Still, Toronto's chief netminder can relax knowing his team is a shoo-in for postseason play and young scoring sensation Auston Matthews will return from a shoulder injury to further support Andersen, who will see the league's eighth-ranked offense.
