Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net Saturday

Andersen will start in the away crease Saturday against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Andersen is coming off a tremendous, 33-save performance against the Hurricanes, receiving the night off Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back set. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling in the team's last game prior to the holiday break, squaring off against a Rangers club that has notched 3.33 goals per game during December.