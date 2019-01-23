Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In net versus Caps
Andersen will start in goal Wednesday against the visiting Capitals, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen is gearing up to start against a Capitals team that should be reeling from Tuesday's 7-6 overtime home loss to the Sharks. Washington ranks sixth in the league in road scoring by virtue of averaging 3.42 goals per game, with Alex Ovechkin and Co. looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
