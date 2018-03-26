Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In pursuit of career-best 36th win

Andersen will start in goal against the visiting Sabres on Monday, TSN reports.

Andersen will vie for a new career high in wins (36) with the odds certainly in his favor. The Dane will field shots from a Sabres team with the league's worst record; one that owns a putrid minus-74 goal differential. He'll be a chalky play in DFS contests on a nine-game slate, which is busier than your average Monday.