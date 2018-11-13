Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In pursuit of fourth November win
Andersen will be in the blue paint against host Los Angeles on Tuesday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen is 80-42-19 since joining the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. He'll look to advance a torrid November that's consisted of a 3-1-0 record, 1.01 GAA and .968 save percentage through four games. The next matchup is particularly juicy for Andersen since he'll be countered by Peter Budaj -- with all due respect to the 36-year-old veteran, he was LA's third choice for starts before Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell sustained their respective knee injuries.
