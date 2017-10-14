Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Intriguing matchup on tap
Andersen will see pucks from the Canadiens as Saturday's road starter, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Anderson has posted a save percentage south of .900 in each of his last three starts, but the Leafs are leading the league in goals per game (5.5) in the early going; this helps explain how Freddie has only lost once in four tries in the infancy of this 2017-18 campaign. Meanwhile, Montreal is dead last with a measly five goals to date, making this a favorable matchup for Andersen.
