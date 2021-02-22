Andersen (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Flames.

Andersen was initially named the starter for Monday's game, but now Michael Hutchinson will get the starting nod, while Joseph Woll serves as the backup. The Flames are going through a similar situation, as Jacob Markstrom (upper body) will be scratched, and David Rittich will enter the lineup. Andersen's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Flames.