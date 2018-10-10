Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets four through in win

Andersen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

It was the second straight start that Andersen allowed four goals, but this one had a more favorable result due to incredible offensive support. Andersen has a .892 save percentage through his first three games. The Maple Leafs travel to Detroit for a desirable matchup Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories