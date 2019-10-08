Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets in three in loss
Andersen allowed three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
It wasn't a bad performance by Andersen, but more of a case of the Maple Leafs not having their best night in support of their goalie. The Dane suffered his first loss of the season, but he's allowed only seven goals over three starts so far. If he draws Thursday's goaltending assignment versus the Lightning, it could be a much tougher task.
