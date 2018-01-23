Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets three in against Avalanche
Andersen stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-2 defeat against Colorado on Monday.
The Avalanche are riding high right now, but this was another less-than-stellar performance from Andersen, as the Leafs' netminder has now let in three goals or more in four of his past five starts. Andersen is capable of top-quality numbers, but for the moment, he's struggling a bit and could be dropped to your No. 2 goalie if you have other strong options available.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Not very busy in Saturday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses in overtime again•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Busy boy in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...