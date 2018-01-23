Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets three in against Avalanche

Andersen stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-2 defeat against Colorado on Monday.

The Avalanche are riding high right now, but this was another less-than-stellar performance from Andersen, as the Leafs' netminder has now let in three goals or more in four of his past five starts. Andersen is capable of top-quality numbers, but for the moment, he's struggling a bit and could be dropped to your No. 2 goalie if you have other strong options available.