Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lighter workload in 4-1 win
Andersen stopped 16 of 17 shots Friday in a 4-1 win over San Jose.
Tonight was likely a welcome change of pace for Andersen, who had seen 84 shots on goal over his previous two starts. The only goal he surrendered Friday was a deflection in front by Kevin Labanc midway through the first period. It's been a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for the 30-year-old netminder, but Andersen improved his record to 6-2-1 to go with a 2.94 GAA and .904 save percentage. Those last two figures can certainly improve with more workloads like the one he had tonight.
