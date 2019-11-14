Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Long night on Long Island

Andersen stopped 25 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The Isles scored their final goal into an empty net. Andersen didn't have one of his better nights, with Anthony Beauvillier's two tallies in particular coming on shots the netminder might like to have back. Andersen is now 9-3-3 with a 2.72 GAA and .912 save percentage, and Wednesday's loss was his first in regulation since Oct. 10.