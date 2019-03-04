Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looking for fifth-straight win
Andersen will tend the road goal in Monday's contest against the Flames, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
In his past four starts, Andersen has a perfect 4-0-0 record to go along with a 2.50 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Flames are no slouch offensively, however, sitting fourth in the league in goals this campaign (232). The 29-year-old has been great against the Flames in his career, racking up a 7-1-1 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.47 GAA.
