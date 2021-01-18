Andersen is expected to man the crease Monday against the Jets, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Andersen's job security has diminished after a slow start that has seen him post a 4.47 GAA and .839 save percentage through two starts. The Dane will look to reestablish himself as the clear-cut starter in Toronto's crease with a better effort against a Jets team that boasts one of the league's most dangerous top-six forward groups and won its only game of the young season.