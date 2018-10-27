Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looking to ground Jets again
Andersen will face the Jets in Saturday's home start, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
This will be the fourth consecutive start for Andersen, who was steadfast against this Jets team on the way to a road win his last time out. Despite facing a season-high 40 shots, Freddie only permitted two goals Wednesday, and unlike the Jets -- who claimed a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Friday night -- he's had two days to rest between games.
