Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looking to right ship

Andersen will command the crease Wednesday night against host Anaheim, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The Danish backstop is mired in a three-game losing skid, his longest such streak of the young season. His next start comes against a Ducks squad that's only averaged 2.83 goals per game at home, putting them at a tie with the Bruins for 20th place in the league for said category.