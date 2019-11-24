Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks good with heavy workload

Andersen made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Saturday night.

The Leafs have won two straight with new coach Sheldon Keefe behind the bench. He's let the team be themselves, but that means the Great Dane will face a load of rubber. So far, so good. Andersen has always performed well with a heavy workload and he'll need to be great to help his team haul back into playoff contention. That could result in a very tired tender come April, but fantasy owners won't care.