Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks good with heavy workload
Andersen made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Saturday night.
The Leafs have won two straight with new coach Sheldon Keefe behind the bench. He's let the team be themselves, but that means the Great Dane will face a load of rubber. So far, so good. Andersen has always performed well with a heavy workload and he'll need to be great to help his team haul back into playoff contention. That could result in a very tired tender come April, but fantasy owners won't care.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Rockies•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shutout bid spoiled late•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Arizona•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses fourth straight start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks to snap losing streak Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Bounced by Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.