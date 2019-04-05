Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks like game has settled nicely
Andersen made 26 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday night.
The game was tied until three-quarters of the way through the third. The Bolts cemented the win with under a minute to go. Andersen may only have three wins in his last 11 games and his record is just 4-3-3 in that span. But he made some big saves and looks to have settled his game heading into the postseason.
