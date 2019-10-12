Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks to bounce back against Wings

Andersen will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Red Wings, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen was torched for seven goals on 28 shots by the Lightning on Thursday night, and he's now yielded 10 goals and posted an .828 save percentage over the last two games. He's looking to get back on track against the Red Wings, who have showed more life this year with four or more goals in three of four games so far.