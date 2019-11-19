Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks to snap losing streak Tuesday
Andersen will defend the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Golden Knights, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has lost three straight contests, but right before the skid, the 30-year-old netminder shut down the Golden Knights to just one goal on 38 shots. He's been solid against Vegas ever since it entered the league, posting a 4-1-0 record and .922 save percentage against the club, so Andersen will seek a similar performance to notch his 10th win of the year.
