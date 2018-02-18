Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses for just first time in five starts

Andersen made 34 saves in a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Andersen has allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven starts, but it was just his first loss in five starts. His ability to battle out wins is remarkable and he's clearly the Leafs' MVP. But at some point, all those goals will come back to bite.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories