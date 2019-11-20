Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses fourth straight start
Andersen permitted three goals on 36 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Andersen had only allowed a Cody Glass power-play goal through the first two periods, but he was beat twice in the third to suffer a fourth-straight defeat (0-3-1 in that span). The Dane fell to 9-5-3 with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 17 starts. Andersen's large role for the Maple Leafs makes it near-impossible to bench him in fantasy. If he starts Thursday, he takes on a Coyotes team averaging 2.77 goals per game.
