Andersen made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Andersen has rung up a 2-0-1 record over his last thee games, but his save percentage for those games never topped .897. Prior to Jack Campbell's injury, Toronto fans were brewing a goalie controversy and this stretch will make those fickle fans squawk. But smart fantasy managers know Andersen is a notorious slow starter, regardless of the month the season begins. Be patient. Those wins are still rolling in.