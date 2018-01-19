Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses in overtime again

Andersen turned away 34 of 37 shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

The Danish netminder has now lost four consecutive games and three have been in overtime. His 22-13-4 record, .922 save percentage and 2.67 GAA are still rock-solid marks in all fantasy settings, but the offensive support has been holding Andersen back of late. There's no reason to panic, but fantasy owners would love to see Toronto kick-start a winning streak sooner than later because Andersen is doing his part.