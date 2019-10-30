Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses in overtime
Andersen allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Capitals on Tuesday.
He's already won six games in 10 starts (6-2-2), but otherwise, Andersen is not off to a strong start this season. With his performance, his save percentage dropped to .901 while his GAA rose to 3.03. It's still early, and the good news is he has a save percentage above .925 in four of his last six starts, but he still has a lot of work to do to bring his numbers up to respectable levels.
