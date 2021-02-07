Andersen made 27 saves Saturday in a 5-1 victory over Vancouver.

Andersen appeared to be headed for his first shutout of the season when Vancouver's Brock Boeser scored on a power-play deflection with 2:04 remaining. Nonetheless, it was the fifth win in the last six games for Andersen, who improved to 7-2-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage. The latter mark leaves a lot to be desired, but Andersen should still be able to pile up wins behind the red-hot Toronto offense.