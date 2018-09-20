Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 19 saves versus Senators

Andersen stopped all 19 shots in two periods during a 4-1 preseason victory over the Senators on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old's fantasy value is already on the rise, and a preseason shutout won't temper expectations, but there's a whole lot to like about Andersen this season. In 2017-18, he made 66 starts for the second straight season and led the league in saves. He should be a workhorse again in 2018-19 and with a very talented roster in front of him, Andersen is seemingly in line to record his first 40-win season.