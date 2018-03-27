Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 24 saves in Monday's loss

Andersen stopped 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

It's the first loss for the Leafs on home ice since Jan. 22. Andersen continues to stumble towards the finish line this season, posting an .890 save percentage over his last 11 games, and with the Leafs close to locked into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs -- they're five points up on the Penguins with six games to go -- Curtis McElhinney could see a couple of extra starts down the stretch to allow Andersen a chance to clear his head and get some rest.