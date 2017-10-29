Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 26 saves in loss
Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Florida.
He was fine, but he needs to be better. Way better. Andersen's save percentage is still south of .900 and his goals against is too high. The Leafs -- and your fantasy squad -- can only be as good as your missing link. And right now, his link is missing.
