Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 34 saves in victory
Andersen turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago.
Andersen needed a game like this after two consecutive poor performances against Colorado and Ottawa. He was more like the goaltender Leafs fans expected at the start of the season, and if he's put his January struggles behind him, he could make for a smart play moving forward.
