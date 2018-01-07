Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 34 saves to edge Canucks

Andersen made 34 saves on 36 shots in Saturday's shootout win over Vancouver.

Andersen has picked up consecutive victories and has allowed just two goals in each of his last three starts. The 28-year-old has been a fantasy ace all season, posting a 22-12-1 record with a .922 save percentage. He's at the top of his game right now and rarely sees a night off, so make sure you get him in your lineup.