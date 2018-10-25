Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves for road win
Andersen stopped 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Wednesday's performance ended a mini two-game skid for the Danish netminder and moved his record to 5-3 on the season. Andersen has been consistently good so far in 2018-19 and figures to see the majority of starts for Toronto as the season progresses.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against St. Louis•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Allows one goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Returning to crease Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Practicing in starter's net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.