Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves for road win

Andersen stopped 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Wednesday's performance ended a mini two-game skid for the Danish netminder and moved his record to 5-3 on the season. Andersen has been consistently good so far in 2018-19 and figures to see the majority of starts for Toronto as the season progresses.

