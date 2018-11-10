Andersen stopped 38 of 39 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

The Leafs already had a 3-0 cushion before Andersen let in his one and only goal midway through the second period, but he didn't let his focus flag despite the big lead. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last seven starts, winning five of them, and his impressive run has boosted his save percentage on the season to .933 -- putting him just outside the NHL's top five in that category.