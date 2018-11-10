Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves in win over Devils
Andersen stopped 38 of 39 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
The Leafs already had a 3-0 cushion before Andersen let in his one and only goal midway through the second period, but he didn't let his focus flag despite the big lead. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last seven starts, winning five of them, and his impressive run has boosted his save percentage on the season to .933 -- putting him just outside the NHL's top five in that category.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to face Devils at home•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Backstops Toronto to home win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First shutout this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net in Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No help from teammates in low-scoring loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...