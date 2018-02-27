Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss

Andersen stopped 39 of 42 shots during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

This was just the second loss in nine starts for Andersen, and he now sports a rock-solid 32-16-5 record, .922 save percentage and 2.67 GAA with five shutouts for the campaign. The Maple Leafs added Tomas Plekanec on Sunday to help their defensive matchups and add depth up the middle, and the team has secured three of a possible four points against Boston and Tampa Bay with Auston Matthews (shoulder) out of the lineup. Expect Andersen to remain a strong option in most matchups moving forward.