Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Making fifth straight start
Andersen will be between the pipes for his fifth consecutive game in Tuesday's road clash with the Lightning, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen went 1-3-0 with a 4.01 GAA and .878 save percentage in his previous four outings, though he did register a shutout versus the Penguins on Feb. 20. A clash with the NHL's most potent offense (3.53 goals per game) isn't likely the type of matchup Andersen would want in order to get his season back on track. Still, the Leafs are putting up 3.48 goals per game of their own and could provide the netminder with an abundance of offensive support.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Too many goals get past again•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Statement game against Pens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Staying in net Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Blasted by Pens•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes versus Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.