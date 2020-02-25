Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Making fifth straight start

Andersen will be between the pipes for his fifth consecutive game in Tuesday's road clash with the Lightning, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen went 1-3-0 with a 4.01 GAA and .878 save percentage in his previous four outings, though he did register a shutout versus the Penguins on Feb. 20. A clash with the NHL's most potent offense (3.53 goals per game) isn't likely the type of matchup Andersen would want in order to get his season back on track. Still, the Leafs are putting up 3.48 goals per game of their own and could provide the netminder with an abundance of offensive support.