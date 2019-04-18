Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mauled by Bruins in Game 4
Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The Bruins' final goal was scored into an empty net. Andersen's been wobbly so far this series, giving up nine goals in two losses and only three goals in two wins, and while his overall numbers aren't completely terrible -- a 3.02 GAA and .917 save percentage -- Toronto will need more consistency from its No. 1 goalie if the team's going to advance. Andersen will look to get back on track Friday in Boston for Game 5.
