Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull after off night
Andersen was chased from the net early in the third period of Saturday's game after surrendering six goals on 28 shots by the Bruins.
Andersen has been playing at MVP levels for most of the season, but he looked tired Saturday night. He was replaced by Garret Sparks. Andersen will rebound next time out.
