Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull in first period of Game 2

Andersen was pulled in the first period of Saturday's game against the Bruins after yielding three goals in a 6:47 span.

The Leafs started the game better than in Game 1, but a couple of bad penalties and an unlucky bounce, and they were down 3-0. Andersen's pull was more of a mercy pull and an attempt to ignite his teammates. Curtis McElhinney took the blue paint.

